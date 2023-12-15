56th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels Coming To The Convention Center

The 55th Annual Chattanooga O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels Custom Auto Show, produced by McLean Motorsports, is coming to the Chattanooga Convention Center the weekend of January 5-7.

This event is Chattanooga’s largest indoor custom car show and enjoys participation by many local enthusiasts who proudly exhibit the vehicles they have been working on for years. The specialty vehicles coming to this year’s show include Hot rods, Race Cars, Custom Imports, Antique and Classic Cars, and Motorcycles plus Special Feature cars.

Plus, exhibitors from all across the country travel to Chattanooga to show their vehicles and compete for cash and awards on a local, regional and national level. The quality and workmanship of these beautiful vehicles is truly amazing.

This event is sanctioned by the International Show Car Association (ISCA) and is judged by a professional staff brought in from two different states. In addition to the cash and prizes won at this show, many of these vehicles will accumulate points that can be used to qualify them for the national Championship where cash and prizes total over $100,000.00.

The Gold Star “STREET” Competition is designed specifically for those who own street driven custom vehicles and want to show them, but prefer not to have the undercarriage judged. The Gold Star Street Series will be judged only on paint, body, interior and engine. Special Gold Star Trophies will be awarded to winners every class.

Among the special attractions and entertainment include visits from legendary WWE Wrestler Mic Foley on the Weil Wrecker stage Friday from 5-8pm, Internationally known car builder and TV personality, Dave Kindig, will be on stage Saturday with Kindigit Designs from 2-3pm & 4-6pm, and actor Jerry Mathers, known for his character “Beaver” from the hit TV show, "Leave It To Beaver", appearing on Sunday from Noon to 3pm.

You'll also have to chance to meet Von Hot Rod, World Famous Pin Striping Master from Southern California, see the Batmobile replica from the 1989 Batman movie, along with characters from the Transformers movies and other popular TV and movie characters.

Tons of prizes will be given away throughout the event – including an electric bike, tint & sound equipment and a home safe in the Crank It Up giveaway from CBS12, plus a Porsche Driving Experience, A Year of Car Washes from Scenic City Suds, gift certificate from Rick Davis Jewelers, more! Register at the show all weekend long for your chance to win!

Tickets will be on sale at the door. Admission is $18 for Adults, $5 for Children 6-11, & 5 and under are FREE. Adult Discount Tickets available at all O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores.

For additional information go to www.worldofwheels.net/chattanooga