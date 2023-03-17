AAA Activates 'Tow To Go' For The St. Patrick’s Day Holiday Weekend

AAA’s life-saving Tow to Go program is celebrating twenty-five years of service this year.

Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. AAA will continue these efforts as it activates Tow to Go for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend, in hopes that partygoers do not press their luck by getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Tow to Go is active through 6 a.m. Monday, March 20th.

Free, confidential rides available to AAA members, and non-members in Tennessee and other select states/locations (see below)

Should be treated as a last resort

“AAA’s Tow to Go program has helped improve road safety for a quarter century,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “We’re proud to offer this last line of defense in keeping people from driving impaired. We also remain committed to educating the public on the importance of finding a safe, sober ride home before drinking alcohol or ingesting other impairing substances.”

How does it work? When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways. In 2020, more than 11,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes. Those deaths could have been avoided if the impaired drivers found a safe ride home instead of driving impaired. As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations begin, it’s imperative that drivers take steps to avoid driving while impaired.

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

Provided from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 th to 6 a.m. Monday, March 20 th .

to 6 a.m. Monday, March 20 . Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 miles radius.

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

The service will be available and Tennessee and Georgia.