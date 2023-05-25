AAA Activates 'Tow To Go' In Tennessee, Georgia For Memorial Day Weekend

As AAA prepares to rescue more than 483,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Memorial Day weekend, it will also provide a free service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Tennessee, Georgia, and other select states (see below), offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26th to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30th.

Free confidential rides available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired.”

TOW TO GO

Service Areas: FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

