AAA Activates 'Tow to Go' Program Through The End Of The Year Holiday Season

AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season and has activated its Tow to Go program in Tennessee and Georgia through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 2nd.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said Megan Cooper, AAA spokeswoman. “We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

It’s important to note, AAA service technicians expect to rescue more than 937,000 drivers with car trouble during the current holiday season. So treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Plan ahead and identify a designated driver or ride sharing service before you party.

ABOUT TOW TO GO

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead.

Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

PHONE NUMBER: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246