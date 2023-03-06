After Recent Drops, Chattanooga Gas Prices Tick Up 7 Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 83.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

"The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.75/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.19/g, a difference of 44.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.64/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.47/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g today. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 6, 2022: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

March 6, 2021: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

March 6, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

March 6, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 6, 2018: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 6, 2017: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 6, 2016: $1.58/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 6, 2015: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 6, 2014: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

March 6, 2013: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.02/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.05/g.

Tennessee- $3.02/g, up 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.

Huntsville- $2.99/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.