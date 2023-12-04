After Weeks Of Price Drops, Gas Inches Up Just Over Six Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 12.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 13.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.18 per gallon.

"We've barely eked out a drop in the national average over the last week, extending the streak to 11 straight weeks of decline, even as some states have seen prices jump, while others have seen prices continue to inch lower. Motorists can blame the OPEC+ meeting for causing oil to jump early last week and then plummet late last week for the volatility in gas prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The good news is that as the dust settled, OPEC+ agreed to barely move the needle, deepening their production cuts by an additional 900,000 barrels per day in 2024, with Saudi Arabia extending their own million barrel per day cut through March. However, that wasn't enough to offset concerns of falling global demand, which pushed oil back down to below $73 in Sunday night trading, giving hope that the national average still could fall to $2.99/gal by the end of the year."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.48/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.29/g, a difference of 81.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.48/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.41/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national average is down 18.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

December 4, 2022: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

December 4, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

December 4, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 4, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

December 4, 2018: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 4, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 4, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

December 4, 2015: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

December 4, 2014: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

December 4, 2013: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.82/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.

Tennessee- $2.87/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

Huntsville- $2.85/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.

