Bridge Work Prompts Weekend Closures On Highway 153 Over The Dam

Drivers traveling on Highway 153 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning Friday, June 7, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET and continuing until 6:00 am ET on Monday, June 10, 2024, Tennessee Valley Authority contract crews will close the SR 153 South bridge over the Chickamauga Dam for repairs.

A signed detour will be in place directing drivers around the closure.

SR 153 South Detour:

Exit right for SR 319 South, DuPont Parkway

Continue straight on SR 319 to Amnicola Highway

Merge right to return to SR 153 South

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution as they travel through this area. Queue trucks and law enforcement will be present to assist. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.