Chattanooga Gas Prices Drop Nearly 11 Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 12.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 18.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.426 per gallon.

"The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon. There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week."

"And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I'm hoping this year won't be any different."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.09/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.59/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.59/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.90/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79/g today. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 11, 2022: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 11, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 11, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 11, 2019: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

September 11, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

September 11, 2017: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 11, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 11, 2015: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

September 11, 2014: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

September 11, 2013: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.28/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

Tennessee- $3.34/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.39/g.

Huntsville- $3.38/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.42/g.

