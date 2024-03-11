Chattanooga Gas Prices Jump Up Nearly Seven Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 24.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.02 per gallon.

"The national average price of gasoline has seen a continued but measured rise compared to last week, but the pace of increases has slowed slightly in the last few days. With government data showing a rise in refinery utilization last week, there may be some good news on the horizon for drivers," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Much of the seasonal rise that happens this time of year is a culmination of refinery maintenance, the switch to summer gasoline, and rising demand. If refineries continue to boost output of products like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, it could mean earlier-than-expected relief. However, the changeover is still in process, so while we'll likely see the continuation of upward pressure on prices, improvement in output could slow that pressure down some."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.65/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.44/g while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.75/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today. The national average is up 23.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 11, 2023: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

March 11, 2022: $4.10/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)

March 11, 2021: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

March 11, 2020: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 11, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

March 11, 2018: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

March 11, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

March 11, 2016: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.89/g)

March 11, 2015: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 11, 2014: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.04/g, up 12.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.92/g.

Tennessee- $3.06/g, up 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.

Huntsville- $3.09/g, up 5.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.04/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.