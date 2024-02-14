City Addresses Safety Concerns Near Clifton Hills Elementary With New Stop Signs

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has put in place a new 4-way stop at East 32nd Street and Clio Avenue in response to citizen concerns about public safety at the intersection.

Last month, community members brought long-standing concerns to Mayor Tim Kelly’s attention about car accidents at the intersection, which is located near Clifton Hills Elementary School.

Mayor Kelly urgently directed the Department of Public Works to implement appropriate action to address the safety concerns.

“Urgency, equity and common sense are three of the core principles of the One Chattanooga plan, and we are putting our principles into action. This is a classic example of a small change that makes a big difference, in a community that has too often been ignored,” said Mayor Kelly.

“Making city government responsive to all of our residents is one of the great challenges I face as mayor. We still have a long way to go, but we are making serious progress. I appreciate the Clifton Hills Elementary School community and the concerned citizens who brought this to our attention, and I want to encourage Chattanoogans who may have been frustrated in past efforts to let this administration attempt to restore your faith in City government. We are sincerely interested in solving problems but we must hear about them to fix them. Simply dialing 311 is the easiest way to do that.”

Clifton Hills Teacher Paul Ruhling was a leader of the push for the new stop signs.

“I want to thank Mayor Kelly for listening, taking us seriously, and acting. This was a long time coming, but we’ve gotten it done, and we are super grateful,” said Ruhling. “It’s the talk of the school. School staff and community members no longer avoid that intersection like it’s the plague. It’s made a huge difference already.”

Last week, the Department of Public Works implemented a 4-way stop at the intersection of E 32nd Street and Clio Avenue. Previously, drivers on Clio Avenue had no stop sign in either direction.