Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures on Interstate 24 Here In Hamilton County

As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs on I-24 near the I-124 (US-27) split in Hamilton County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures on I-24 in both directions.

Beginning this weekend and continuing for the next 16 consecutive weekends (excluding holidays), TDOT contract crews will reduce various sections of I-24 from mile marker 179.1 to mile marker 178.4 to one lane for concrete repairs. These lane closures will be implemented on a single direction of I-24 at a time.

On Friday evening, July 28, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET until no later than Monday morning, July 31, 2023, at 6:00 am ET, I-24 West from the US-27 North on-ramp (Exit 178) to the I-24 West on-ramp from US-27 South will be reduced to one lane. In addition, the Williams Street on-ramp to I-24 West will be closed. Traffic will access I-24 West via the US-27 South on-ramp.

Work will include repairs to the concrete roadway, diamond grinding to smooth the roadway surface, and other incidental work. This extended lane closure allows the contractor to work continuously (with the exception of concrete cure times) to expedite project delivery, minimize the overall length of time traffic is impacted, and provide safer conditions for drivers and crews working in the area. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. Open lanes will be striped accordingly. Traffic control will be in place and signage will be posted guiding drivers through the closure.

There will be significant queuing and delays as a result of this work. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this time. This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.