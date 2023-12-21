EPB To Install Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations In East Ridge

As the number of people who drive electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow, EPB will install two fast chargers with two charging ports each at its substation in East Ridge, Tenn. at the corner of Camp Jordan Parkway and Lenora Road.

The site is funded by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)’s Fast Charge TN Network with the goal to have fast-charging stations at least every 50 miles along Tennessee’s interstates and major highways.

“East Ridge has experienced tremendous growth and, with that, increased interest in businesses and activities," said City of East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams. “As we continue to make East Ridge a special place to live, work and play, it’s critical to meet the transportation needs of the people who choose our community. Thank you to EPB for considering our city as an important piece of our state’s energy infrastructure.”

New EV fast chargers will be located on EPB’s property with capacity to charge a maximum of four EVs at one time. The property offers a convenient location near area destinations for residents, commuters and travelers visiting or passing through Chattanooga. Each direct current fast charging (DCFC) station will charge most EVs up to 80% in approximately 40 minutes.

“Tennessee’s air is cleaner as measured by federal air quality standards than it has been in generations, and a clean environment helps drive economic development,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young. “TDEC is partnering with TVA and EPB on the development of this station to continue Tennessee’s environmental and economic momentum while further entrenching our state as the epicenter of the electric vehicle transition.”

In 2022, TDEC awarded $5.2 million in grant funding among 12 projects (including EPB’s) to install fast charging infrastructure across the state.

“Adding fast charging stations to one of our area’s busiest corridors along the I-75/I-24 interchange will serve nearby residents and commuters as well as the thousands of travelers who pass through the area every day,” said EPB President & CEO David Wade. “With EV sales projected to represent 40% of new vehicles sold by 2030, having more charging stations available gives drivers confidence they will be able to access power when they need it.”

EPB expects work to begin in early 2024 with chargers ready for public use by the end of August 2024. EPB will also provide wayfinding signage so EV drivers can easily locate the stations.

“We’re committed to working with local power companies like EPB to meet the valley’s energy needs in homes, at work and on the road,” TVA East Region Vice President Carol Eimers said. “We appreciate EPB’s careful consideration of how to increase access to charging stations in southeast Tennessee and boost confidence among current and prospective EV drivers.”

Locally, EPB Energy Pros provide expertise to customers considering the purchase of an EV or installing at-home charging stations. Energy Pros are available for consultations by phone or video call to address questions or concerns. They can also complete in-person or virtual EPB Home Energy Checkups for EPB customers with personalized recommendations about EVs and cost-effective ways to save energy. All Energy Pro services are available to homeowners and renters at no charge. Book an appointment at epb.com/energypros or call at 423-648-1372.