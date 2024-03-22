Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Announces 2024 Dates Of October 11-13

The Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival has announced its 2024 dates as October 11-13, and will again host family-friendly events held in the heart of the Scenic City.

Mecum Auctions will return for the fourth year at the Chattanooga Convention Center. More details on this and other happenings surrounding the Festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Concours d'Elegance is Sunday's headliner in the streets of West Village, boasting hundreds of significant cars from all generations and from around the world. Eighteen to 20 classes, plus six for special awards, will be judged by distinguished world-class experts and all winners will receive their awards and accolades on the Concours stage in front of the Westin Chattanooga Hotel in West Village.

"This fifth annual Festival will return with even more family-friendly events. We'll announce additional activities and our Grand Marshal in the coming weeks," said Byron DeFoor, founder of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. "We are looking forward to another exciting Festival in the heart of our great city."

Chattanooga is known for its interactive attractions that include the Creative Discovery Museum, High Point Climbing, an IMAX movie theater, a variety of shopping options, and the award-winning Tennessee Aquarium. All activities are walkable from the main event and the host hotel, the Westin, making it perfect for families of every age to enjoy.

Proceeds from the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival support neuroscience research through Fifty Plus Foundation, Inc. Approaching 14 years of supporting Alzheimer’s and neuroscience research, Fifty Plus Foundation created the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to bring both local and global support to back research that is already making a difference in saving lives.

Learn more at chattanoogamotorcar.com.