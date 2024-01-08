Gas Prices Continue To Fall Locally, Down Over Five Cents A Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 9.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 32.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.90 per gallon.

"Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again, and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices. If demand remains weak, gasoline prices could fall further. In addition, refinery issues in California have also eased, which will soon cause prices to decline in California, Nevada and Arizona, providing momentum for a possible run at a $2.99 national average. However, the better it gets now, the more bumpy and sharp the rise could be ahead of the spring, as prices could start their rise of 35-85 cents per gallon around mid-February."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.32/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.32/g while the highest was $3.79/g, a difference of $1.47/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is down 12.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

January 8, 2023: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

January 8, 2022: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 8, 2021: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

January 8, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

January 8, 2019: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

January 8, 2018: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 8, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

January 8, 2016: $1.68/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

January 8, 2015: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

January 8, 2014: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.67/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.71/g.

Tennessee- $2.65/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72/g.

Huntsville- $2.75/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.