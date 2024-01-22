Gas Prices Drop Just Under Five Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 13.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 51.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.43/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.19/g while the highest was $4.05/g, a difference of $1.86/g.

"We continue to see gasoline prices bouncing off lows, only to re-test them again and again. While prices jumped in some places, it’s being offset by drops elsewhere, and that has kept alive the possibility of briefly seeing the national average fall to the lowest level since 2021," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"We remain just a nickel or so away from a $2.99 national average, and while the window of opportunity continues to slowly close, with refiners now starting the purge of winter gasoline on the West Coast, we still have a low level chance of getting there. But make no mistake- if we do see a national average of $2.99 per gallon, it won't last long as we start to turn the corner and get closer to the start of the transition to summer gasoline."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is down 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

January 22, 2023: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

January 22, 2022: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

January 22, 2021: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 22, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 22, 2019: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 22, 2018: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 22, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 22, 2016: $1.56/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)

January 22, 2015: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 22, 2014: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.63/g, unchanged from last week's $2.63/g.

Tennessee- $2.67/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

Huntsville- $2.80/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.