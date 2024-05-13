Gas Prices Fall Sharply, Dropping Nearly 19 Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 16.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.90 per gallon.

"While pump prices haven't exactly plummeted, we've seen the average price of gasoline drop in a majority of states over the last week as refineries finish maintenance and ramp up output of products like gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With gas prices now nearing a 10-cent drop to the high we saw a few weeks ago, the future looks good as we get closer to Memorial Day; price drops could potentially accelerate after last week's jobs data shows the economy continues to cool off. While gas prices stand slightly above where they were last year, I expect most Americans will see prices fall before the holiday weekend, and I'm optimistic the trend could extend into June and beyond. I'm excited to say it does appear that for now, the worst is behind us."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.72/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 67.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.72/g while the highest was $4.50/g, a difference of $1.78/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58/g today. The national average is down 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 6.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

May 13, 2023: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 13, 2022: $4.10/g (U.S. Average: $4.44/g)

May 13, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

May 13, 2020: $1.61/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)

May 13, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 13, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 13, 2017: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 13, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 13, 2015: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

May 13, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.25/g, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

Tennessee- $3.21/g, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

Huntsville- $3.23/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.