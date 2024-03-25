Gas Prices Jump Sharply In Chattanooga, Up Twenty Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 20.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 27.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.02 per gallon.

"We've now seen the national average price of gasoline rising for four straight weeks, which isn't uncommon for this time of year. What is uncommon is the number of attacks on Russian oil refiners; attacks which could have ripple effects worldwide if they continue," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Russia could see more capacity impacted by the attacks, forcing it to buy such products on the global market, pushing prices up everywhere. With oil prices now under more pressure and attacks potentially increasing on Russian refiners, we could be in for a few more weeks of rising prices. Significant as well is the fact that Americans are now seeing inflation again at the pump with prices higher than they were a year ago."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.70/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 69.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.61/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.38/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today. The national average is up 27.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 25, 2023: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

March 25, 2022: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 25, 2021: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 25, 2020: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2019: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

March 25, 2018: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 25, 2017: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 25, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 25, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.05/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.04/g.

Tennessee- $3.17/g, up 10.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

Huntsville- $3.16/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.