Local Gas Prices Bounce Back Up Nearly Seven Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.98 per gallon.

"With more confidence every day, it appears the spring top is in: average gas prices have started to cool off in many areas. For now, few Americans need to worry that gas prices are going to skyrocket; the risk appears to be behind us, with relief coming in the weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While the latter half of the summer could potentially see hurricane-related issues, I do sense we've hit the top for now, and Americans should be optimistic that this summer will be very similar to last year, in line with our early 2024 expectations and likely not featuring record gasoline prices. I'm quite excited the seasonal rise in gas prices appears to be over."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.99/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.45/g, a difference of 46.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g today. The national average is up 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

April 29, 2023: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

April 29, 2022: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $4.16/g)

April 29, 2021: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

April 29, 2020: $1.47/g (U.S. Average: $1.75/g)

April 29, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 29, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

April 29, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

April 29, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

April 29, 2015: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

April 29, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.24/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26/g.

Tennessee- $3.23/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/g.

Huntsville- $3.24/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.