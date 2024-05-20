Local Gas Prices Continue To Drop, Falling Over 14 Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 14.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 17.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.86 per gallon.

"The news continues to be good for motorists ahead of Memorial Day, with gasoline prices again falling, making it four straight weeks of declines for the national average as we get closer to the start of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The good news doesn't necessarily end there, either. GasBuddy's Summer Travel Forecast, coming out tomorrow, will also give motorists mostly good news for the rest of the summer, predicting that gas prices over the next few months will stay far under record levels and should continue trending lower as we get closer to July 4. While the Middle East, hurricane season, refinery maintenance and any other unexpected disruptions or weather remain wildcards, this summer is shaping up to be mostly favorable for drivers hitting the road."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.78/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 61.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.74/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.25/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g today. The national average is down 12.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

May 20, 2023: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

May 20, 2022: $4.25/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 20, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 20, 2020: $1.60/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g)

May 20, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 20, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 20, 2017: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 20, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 20, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

May 20, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.18/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25/g.

Tennessee- $3.12/g, down 9.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/g.

Huntsville- $3.18/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.