Local Gas Prices Drop Just Over Two Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.78/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 9.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 21.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

"We've seen the national average price of gasoline inching higher now for three straight weeks, but I'm afraid the worst is yet to come. With several major refinery issues persisting across various regions, the eventual transition to summer gasoline is likely to continue to put upward pressure on prices, with larger weekly increases likely coming in March and April," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While I feel optimistic that the rise in prices will be merely average, the fact that we've already seen a few high level refinery problems doesn't bode well for the spring squeeze, and is a reminder to motorists that without the critical role that refineries play, we could see a bumpy transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.49/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.09/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.33/g while the highest was $3.59/g, a difference of $1.26/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today. The national average is up 9.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

February 12, 2023: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

February 12, 2022: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

February 12, 2021: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

February 12, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

February 12, 2019: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 12, 2018: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

February 12, 2017: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 12, 2016: $1.46/g (U.S. Average: $1.70/g)

February 12, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

ebruary 12, 2014: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.85/g, up 11.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Tennessee- $2.83/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.

Huntsville- $2.93/g, up 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.90/g.

