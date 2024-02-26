Local Gas Prices Reverse Recent Trend, Drop Back Nearly Seven Cents A Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 6.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 12.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.06 per gallon.

"Motorists have finally seen a bit of a break in the recent rise in the national average, with more states seeing drops than increases in the last week. While the pause has certainly been nice, this is more like a rain delay than it is a 7th inning strech," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"It's likely only a matter of time before we see the rise re-engage and prices start to head higher, but we'll take any break that we can. Oil prices have shown some signs of struggling last week after coming within arms reach of $80 per barrel before falling closer to $76, but all eyes are on refiners as utilization remained seasonally weak, around 80% of capacity, meaning there's less gasoline and diesel being produced. That's why it's just a matter of time before prices collide with rising demand and start to accelerate again."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.69/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.19/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.39/g while the highest was $3.54/g, a difference of $1.15/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24/g today. The national average is up 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

February 26, 2023: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

February 26, 2022: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

February 26, 2021: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

February 26, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

February 26, 2019: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

February 26, 2018: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

February 26, 2017: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 26, 2016: $1.47/g (U.S. Average: $1.73/g)

February 26, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

February 26, 2014: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.91/g, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.88/g.

Tennessee- $2.92/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.

Huntsville- $2.95/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.

