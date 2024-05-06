Local Gas Prices Rise Another Eight Cents A Gallon Even As Oil Prices Start To Stabilize

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 9.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 32.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has dropped 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

"We've seen the national average fade slightly again as oil prices have cooled and our spring peak appears to be more confidently behind us. While refinery utilization rates last week indicated that there is still some refinery maintenance work to be done, oil prices have helped put downward pressure on gasoline prices, with oil falling below $80 per barrel last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"In addition, a weaker than expected jobs report is adding to some concerns that gasoline demand could remain weak through the summer driving season, which is just a few weeks from beginning. With the seasonal factors behind us, looking ahead, we expect gasoline prices to continue cooling alongside diesel prices as we look forward to Memorial Day weekend."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.82/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of 67.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.82/g while the highest was $4.20/g, a difference of $1.38/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today. The national average is up 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

May 6, 2023: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

May 6, 2022: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $4.29/g)

May 6, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)

May 6, 2020: $1.46/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

May 6, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 6, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

May 6, 2017: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

May 6, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 6, 2015: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

May 6, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.31/g, up 7.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.24/g.

Tennessee- $3.31/g, up 7.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/g.

Huntsville- $3.26/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.24/g.

