Local Gas Prices Rise Nearly Nine Cents In The Past Week, Continuing See-Saw Trend

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 21.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 84.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.19 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.80/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of 89.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.76/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.23/g.

"The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While Colorado's refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 27, 2022: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

March 27, 2021: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

March 27, 2020: $1.70/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

March 27, 2019: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

March 27, 2018: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

March 27, 2017: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 27, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

March 27, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 27, 2014: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 27, 2013: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.05/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

Tennessee- $3.12/g, up 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.

Huntsville- $3.07/g, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.04/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.