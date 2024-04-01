Local Gas Prices See A Sharp Drop Of Nearly 14 Cents A Gallon Over The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 4.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

"No April Fools' joke: the national average price of gasoline has finally slowed a bit after four weeks of notable increases, stalling in the mid-$3.50s for the last week or two, while the average for diesel fell back below $4 per gallon—not a bad week for motorists as rising demand would normally put solid upward pressure on prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, motorists have a bit of a reprieve from the constant big weekly price jumps. While we seem to be nearing a short-term peak, one word of caution for those in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast: you haven't yet finished the transition to summer gasoline, so you may experience some sticker shock in a few weeks. Be prepared for somewhat of a punch. For the rest of the nation, so long as we don't see extenuating circumstances, we're likey close to a top in prices. Let's hope it pans out and sticks!"

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.80/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 59.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.74/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.65/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today. The national average is up 16.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

April 1, 2023: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

April 1, 2022: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $4.20/g)

April 1, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 1, 2020: $1.65/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

April 1, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

April 1, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

April 1, 2017: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

April 1, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 1, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 1, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $3.01/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.05/g.

Tennessee- $3.11/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17/g.

Huntsville- $3.17/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.