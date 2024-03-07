McBrien Road Set For Resurfacing From Ringgold Road To South Terrace Starting Monday

Beginning on Monday, March 11th Talley Construction will begin resurfacing the 1400 block of McBrien Road from Ringgold Road to South Terrace.

Construction is planned to begin on Monday, March 11, and to be completed in approximately 14 days. During this phase of construction, lanes in the 1400 block of McBrien Road will be intermittently closed while crews resurface the roadway.

Crews will be on-site to assist in directing traffic through zones of open roadway. Once completed, Talley Construction will re-open McBrien Road completely from Ringgold Road to South Terrace.

In addition, during this closure, all traffic attempting to access McBrien Road from Ringgold Road will see alternate route and detour signs directing traffic to Altamaha Street and S. Moore Road in order to prevent traffic backup.

In the event of an emergency, please contact East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or dial 911.