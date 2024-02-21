Rockfall Mitigation Prompts Lane Closures on Interstate 24 In Marion County

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Marion County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

On Wednesday, February 21, and Thursday, February 22, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am local time each night, TDOT contract crews will perform a double lane closure on I-24 West between mile marker 136 and mile marker 140 to restripe travel lanes, meaning the interstate will be reduced to one lane in this direction.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area. Signage will be in place directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.