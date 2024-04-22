Tennessee Highway Safety Office Kicks Off “Slow Down Tennessee” Campaign

On Monday, April 22, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is kicking off “Slow Down Tennessee,” a week-long campaign to help increase awareness and reduce speeding across Tennessee roadways.

During this campaign, the THSO is offering yard signs free for public citizens to pick up at designated locations statewide. Signs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Supplies are limited. Click here to view the list of pick-up locations.

“We encourage everyone to pick up a ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ yard sign and help us spread awareness,” said Director Buddy Lewis of the THSO. “When we work together, we can make a difference in saving lives. Since the launch of this campaign in 2021, we’ve experienced a significant reduction in speed-related crashes statewide. Let’s keep up the good work.”

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN),

In 2021, there were 11,758 crashes related to speeding, racing, reckless driving, or aggressive driving statewide.

In 2022, there were 10,876 crashes related to speeding, racing, reckless driving, or aggressive driving statewide.

In 2023, there were 9,965 crashes related to speeding, racing, reckless driving, or aggressive driving statewide.

“Despite acknowledging the dangers speed can have on roadway safety, drivers consistently report driving over the speed limit based on our research. That’s why reminders are so important,” said Tennessee Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani of AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Speeding increases the severity of crashes when they do happen, and the dangers extend to everyone on the roadway – drivers, passengers, other vehicles, and pedestrians. Roadway safety is a shared responsibility, and we’re asking all Tennesseans to do their part to keep our roads safe.”

The public is encouraged to participate on social media by posting photos of the “Slow Down Tennessee” yard signs using #SlowDownTN to help spread awareness. Funding for the yard signs was provided by AAA – The Auto Club Group and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. For more information, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/speeding.