Tennessee Highway Safety Office Launches ‘Operation Hands Free’ Bus Tour April 1st

On Monday, April 1, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office is launching “Operation Hands Free” to crack down on violators of Tennessee’s Hands Free Law during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The THSO is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and local law enforcement in this statewide effort to crack down on distracted driving.

“Since 2017, we’ve been working with agencies statewide to localize this effort, and now it’s become a common practice," said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “In 2021, the THSO was honored to receive the Governor’s Highway Safety Association’s Peter K. O’Rourke Special Achievement Award for the innovative bus-tour concept and its effectiveness.”

During each bus tour, THP and officers inside the bus will observe traffic for distracted drivers then radio patrol vehicles to execute enforcement action. TDOT will assist by providing HELP trucks for traffic management. They will also utilize the digital highway message boards to spread awareness.

"Distracted driving is one of the most preventable causes of death and injury on our roadways," said THP Colonel Matt Perry. "For the safety of yourself and others, put all distractions away the moment you start your ignition. If you see unsafe driving behaviors you can reach THP dispatch by dialing *THP (847) using your hands-free device, or have a passenger make the call. Exercise good judgement and be safe."

According to Tennessee’s Hands Free Law (T.C.A. § 55-8-199), it is illegal for drivers to hold a cell phone or mobile device with any part of their body. Violation of this law can result in points on your driving record.

Drivers can learn more at www.HandsFreeTN.com.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security advocating for traffic safety. The THSO works in tandem with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to implement statewide programs addressing occupant protection, impaired driving, speed enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and crash data collection and analysis.

Programs administered by the THSO are 100 percent federally funded. The THSO’s mission is to effectively develop, implement, and evaluate these programs.

To learn more, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.