We Make Events Unleash Chattanooga’s Creative Spirit

Chattanooga, start your engines!

Chattanooga’s We Make multi-day event returns with a very creative morning commute. On Thursday May 11th and Friday May 12th, the Art Caravan brings art cars from around the country to visit local schools.

These creative automobiles, known as art cars can range from a souped up lowrider to a giant Baby Yoda head, or anything in between. Since they started this program in 2012, Art 120 has provided art programming to 26,750 Hamilton County Schoolchildren in their classrooms.

The main event takes place Saturday, May 13th in Miller Park with a free, family friendly festival complete with international food, student art exhibits, gifts for Mom, and art cars from 11am to 3pm. Attendees can also expect live entertainment plus a variety of art cars from fun to fabulous lined up around the park for everyone to enjoy.

Student art car entries will vie for the Golden Gnome Award courtesy of Rock City with a $500 cash prize. Come out, enjoy some great food, artwork and vote for your favorite student art car. Revelers are welcome to art up a bike, scooter or car and join the fun on this special day.

To stay up to date with the We Make schedule, follow Art 120 on Facebook @art120, and on Instagram @art120chatt.