Approval Of Major Projects Set For Finley Stadium, Including Ultra Club Renovation

The Board for the Stadium Corporation, the operating entity of Finley Stadium Davenport Field, the First Horizon Pavilion, and surrounding property, met to approve the major projects set to complete in 2024, including the Ultra Club renovation.

The Ultra Club will take the place of the Stadium Club, with Michelob Ultra owning the naming rights. The newly renovated club will feature an all-new climate-controlled interior, new storefront entry, with a newly constructed bar and various seating and lounge areas. The Club will also feature a new, elevated menu curated by an in-house chef, as well as access to a full-service bar. There will also be a state-of-the-art video wall and private restrooms.

Construction on the Ultra Club will be complete by late spring 2024 and is available for private and corporate events for up to 250 guests.

“The Ultra Club adds a third venue to our campus and opens up a whole new category of uses year-round at our campus for the Chattanooga community,” said Brian Wright, Executive Director of Finley Stadium. “This premium club experience will be on-par with some of the top arenas and stadiums in the country and we’re excited for guests to experience it.”

In addition to the Ultra Club renovations, the Board approved an elevator modernization project that will span over ten weeks. The project includes replacing existing controller systems, hydraulic pumping units, door operating systems, hangers, and interlocks, and landing operating equipment, as well as enhancing cab interiors, stainless steel doors, and adding a roof-level stop to the second elevator.

Lastly, in partnership with Chattanooga Football Club a new field paint remover machine, the Pioneer P-REX, will be purchased to speed the transition time from football to soccer events.

These projects are the most significant reinvestment in Finley's long-term viability in history and they will open up the possibilities for new events and activations at Finley, including major events and smaller corporate or private events. Stadium Corporation projects 75 new events will take place at the Ultra Club annually.

For more information, visit the Stadium Corporation website.