Chattanooga Holiday Market Returns To The Convention Center First Three Weekends In December

For over a decade now, the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting to shop for unique, artisan gifts.

Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December, the Holiday Market is not only a shopping experience, but a boost of holiday spirit which includes live music and entertainment, a lunch eatery, and a chance to visit with friends.

The Holiday Market is a compilation of the best makers in our region. Shoppers will find an amazing assortment of artisan food vendors, fine art, jewelry makers, wood workers, photographers, apparel designers, bath and body care makers and the list goes on…and admission is always free, too.

Many vendors are regulars on Sundays at Chattanooga Market. And, the Holiday Market features some seasonal vendors who may focus more on foods and gifts specific to the holidays. There are always new things to see and experience.

Live music and entertainment will be performed on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage every Saturday and Sunday. It’s a time to enjoy the spirit of the holidays with the Chattanooga Girls Choir, Sweet Georgia Sound or Pete’s Quartet singing holiday tunes. Other local favorites will be performing, as well—Amber Fults and Butch Ross. The schedule of events can be found online.

On December 10, the Lodge Cast Iron “Originals Only” Cook Off will be featured live on stage. This live food-sport showcase was designed to highlight some of the area’s best chefs while demonstrating the use of products offered by Lodge Cast Iron. This special engagement will begin at 11am on Sunday, December 10th and is free to attend.

The entire schedule of Holiday Market happenings can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com/holiday.