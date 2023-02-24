Chattanooga River Market 2023 Season Opens For Spring Break Weekends

In just a few short weeks, the Chattanooga River Market will return for the 2023 season at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza.

For over a decade now, the sprawling display of local artists, crafters and food artisans has been a source of shopping and entertainment for tourists and locals alike. And for spring breakers, it’s a great way to double up on the fun while visiting the Tennessee Aquarium and other downtown attractions.

During the weekends of March 11/12, 18/19, 25/26 and April 1/2 Chattanooga River Market will be open to the public both Saturdays (10am-5pm) and Sundays (10am-4pm) along the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. Visitors to the Market will find a wonderful assortment of arts and crafts including woodworking, jewelry, soaps, candles, handmade apparel, pet items, CBD products, artisan foods… plus many others.

Each Market day will feature a local food truck offering tasty fare for lunch. There is live music filling the air to further the day’s enjoyment. On April 7th, the River Market returns to its normal Saturday only hours of operation (10am-5pm) after four weekends of the spring break celebration.

Beginning May 1st (as we experience warmer temperatures), Saturday mornings will start off with free yoga at 10am under the River Journey Pavilion. BYOM (bring your own mat) and enjoy the Chattanooga Community Yoga class along the beautiful Tennessee River.

For the local vendors, it is a time to reconnect with their patrons and friends each spring. Farm owner, maker and local entrepreneur Wendy Smith of Sowing Seeds Nursery says, “We can’t wait to be back out in the markets starting the first few weeks during Spring Break. The Aquarium, Chattanooga Markets, and the City of Chattanooga make it such a fun and enjoyable experience for locals and travelers. It truly is a fun place to be through the entire market season. We love meeting new customers and seeing our continued customers and friends.”

Chattanooga Market, the larger farmers and artists market under the same organization, will open the weekend of April 29/30th at the First Horizon Pavilion. More information on locations, hours and to be the first to know about all of the Market events, please visit ChattanoogaMarket.com.