Chattanooga River Market 2024 Season Opens For Spring Break Weekends

In just a few short weeks, the Chattanooga River Market will return for the 2024 season at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. For over a decade now, the sprawling display of local artists, crafters and food artisans has been a source of shopping and entertainment for tourists and locals alike.

And for spring breakers, it’s a great way to double up on the fun while visiting the Tennessee Aquarium and other downtown attractions. During the weekends of March 9/10, 16/17, 23/24 Chattanooga River Market will be open to the public both Saturdays (10am-5pm) and Sundays (10am-4pm) along the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza.

Visitors to the Market will find a wonderful assortment of arts and crafts including woodworking, jewelry, soaps, candles, handmade apparel, pet items, CBD products, artisan foods… plus many others. Each Market day will feature a local food truck offering tasty fare for lunch. There is live music filling the air to further the day’s enjoyment.

On Saturday, March 30th, the River Market returns to its normal Saturday only hours of operation (10am-5pm) after three weekends of the spring break celebration. Beginning May 4th (as we experience warmer temperatures), Saturday mornings will start off with free yoga at 10am under the River Journey Pavilion. BYOM (bring your own mat) and enjoy the Chattanooga Community Yoga class along the beautiful Tennessee River.

For the local vendors, it is a time to reconnect with their patrons and friends each spring.

One local maker and Market vendor, David Willis of Moccasin Bend Soap Company says, "Every weekend at the River Market in Chattanooga, we connect with potential customers from all over the world. It's a great opportunity to expand our online customer base and enjoy a fun Saturday by the Tennessee Aquarium."

Chattanooga Market, the larger farmers and artists market under the same organization, will open the weekend of April 27/28th at the First Horizon Pavilion. More information on locations, hours and to be the first to know about all of the Market events, please visit ChattanoogaMarket.com.