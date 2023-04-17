CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On “Economics Of Placemaking”

Renowned urban planner James Lima will be the next guest to take the stage at CIVIQ, the Chattanooga Design Studio’s ongoing speaker series about urban design, planning, and placemaking.

Lima’s presentation, “The Economics of Placemaking,” will be Thursday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. at The Camp House, 806 East 12th Street.

Mr. Lima helps public and private sector clients create more vibrant, equitable, and resilient places. His firm, James Lim Planning + Design (JLP+D) provides planning, policy, real estate, and economic advisory services for downtown and waterfront revitalization, institutional real estate value creation, great placemaking, and shaping impactful public policy.

Previously, he served as a New York City affordable housing and economic development official and was later appointed by then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg to be the founding President of the public corporation overseeing the redevelopment and operations of historic Governors Island in New York Harbor.

His recent work includes co-authoring with the Urban Land Institute The Case for Open Space: Why the Real Estate Industry Should Invest in Parks and Open Spaces; and “Placemaking as an Economic Engine for All”, The Routledge Handbook of Placemaking (2021); and real estate and economic analyses for flood vulnerable urban waterfront districts in Miami, Lower Manhattan, and Silicon Valley.

CIVIQ was started in 2018 as a quarterly speaker series to highlight national and international movements in urban design by showcasing visionary work being done by designers, planners, engineers, and architects across the country.

The event is free and open to the public, but registrations are strongly encouraged. More information and registration may be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/civiq-with-james-f-lima-tickets-569779113667

The funding for CIVIQ is provided by the Lyndhurst Foundation, in honor of Robert Taylor.