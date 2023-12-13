EPB More Than Doubles Residential Speeds, Offering New 2.5 Gig High-Speed Home Internet Service

For customers who want world-class connectivity, EPB has launched Gig2.5, a new residential internet service that delivers 2,500 Mbps of broadband capacity, more than twice as fast as EPB’s world-famous Gig speed service.

At $97.99 per month, the service gives customers the bandwidth they want at the best value and includes professionally installed Smart Net Plus Wi-Fi to ensure customers have the equipment to experience the full bandwidth of their internet service.

As with all EPB’s high-speed services, Gig2.5 operates EPB’s world’s fastest community-wide, 100% fiber optic network with symmetrical upload and download speeds, available throughout its 600-square-mile service area.

“Gig2.5 provides customers with truly world-class connectivity that delivers abundant bandwidth today while future proofing their home network,” said EPB Vice President, New Products Katie Espeseth. “High bandwidth applications are here to stay. We’re committed to keeping our community on the cutting edge by exceeding expectations and maximizing options on our network with service up to 25 Gig.”

Bandwidth use continues to grow nationwide; according to the Nielsen Norman Group, bandwidth needs increase 50% every year, fueled by telehealth usage, work from home lifestyles, remote education platforms, smart home devices and other needs. The need for bandwidth-heavy applications led to the Federal Communications Commission recommending an increase in minimum broadband speeds last year.

Pricing for the new Gig2.5 service always includes Smart Net Plus, a whole-home internet solution optimized to customer needs. Installed and monitored by EPB Tech Pros, Smart Net Plus gives customers full value of the world’s fastest community-wide internet service by using the most current Wi-Fi 6e technology and equipment.

Professional installation of the latest equipment eliminates internet dead zones and includes connecting all smart devices in every corner of customers’ homes. Smart Net Plus also helps block malware, spam, phishing and other threats with continuously updated protection. Parental controls help families manage screen time, set alerts for when family or visitors are home and more.

“One of the things Smart Net Plus customers love most is getting the HomePass app because it allows them to manage their Wi-Fi settings including parental controls,” said EPB Senior Vice President, Technical Operations Ryan Keel. “The service is responsive to users’ preferences, so customers can customize it to their needs while being assured Smart Net Plus helps protect all connected devices against cyberthreats.”

Smart Net Plus customers can easily manage settings via the HomePass app and enjoy 24/7/365 award-winning local customer service from EPB.