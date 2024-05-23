Hamilton County Unemployment Rate Drops 0.4% From March To April

The unemployment rate in Hamilton County dropped 0.4% from 2.9% in March to 2.5% in April. Chattanooga's unemployment rate dropped 0.5% from 3.2% in March to 2.7% in April.

Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded lower unemployment rates in April, and each came in at or below 4.1%, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate for the month. At 2%, the rate dropped 0.2 of a percentage point from 2.2% in March. Sevier County had Tennessee’s second-lowest rate in April, which was 2.1%, down 0.4 of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate.

While Clay and Lauderdale counties experienced the state’s highest unemployment rates, they still decreased and were below 5%.

A complete analysis of the unemployment data for each county, along with data for Tennessee’s cities and metropolitan and micropolitan areas, is available here.

County unemployment rates are not adjusted to take into consideration seasonal impacts on employment such as school breaks, severe weather events, and jobs during the holiday season.

One week ago, TDLWD reported that the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate had dropped 0.1 of a percentage point to match Tennessee’s all-time low unemployment rate of 3.1%.

School is out for the year across Tennessee. Young adults ages 14-24 still have time to take part in YEP, Tennessee’s Youth Employment Program. YEP matches participants with employers who can mentor them through meaningful employment.

The state-funded program allows each young person to earn up to $4,000. Local partners across the state handle the administrative duties for the hiring process, insurance, and pay the participant’s wages.

Interested individuals and employers can learn more at YEPTN.com.