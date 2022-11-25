Chattanooga, Hamilton County Unemployment Ticks Up Slightly, Still Quite Low

Unemployment in a majority of Tennessee’s counties remained below 5% during October 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Hamilton County saw a 0.5% increase from 3.0.% in September to 3.5% in October, while the City of Chattanooga saw a similar increase from 2.8% in September to 3.3% in October.

Eighty-nine counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold. In October, every county in the state did experience a small uptick in their unemployment rates.

Williamson County had the lowest rate in the state for the month. At 2.4%, the county’s jobless number inched up by 0.3 of a percentage point. Moore, Cheatham, and Wilson counties had the next lowest rates at 2.6%. Bledsoe County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate in October. At 5.4%, its rate grew by 0.6 of a percentage point.

Statewide, October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained low at 3.5% and still near the record low of 3.2%.

Across the nation, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew by 0.2 of a percentage point in October to 3.7%. Compared to October 2021, the national rate is down 0.9 of a percentage point.

To learn more about available job training, how to enroll in Adult Education classes, or to search for employment, Tennesseans can visit TNWorkReady.com.