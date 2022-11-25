Chattanooga, Hamilton County Unemployment Ticks Up Slightly, Still Quite Low

by

Unemployment in a majority of Tennessee’s counties remained below 5% during October 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Hamilton County saw a 0.5% increase from 3.0.% in September to 3.5% in October, while the City of Chattanooga saw a similar increase from 2.8% in September to 3.3% in October.

Eighty-nine counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold. In October, every county in the state did experience a small uptick in their unemployment rates. 

Williamson County had the lowest rate in the state for the month. At 2.4%, the county’s jobless number inched up by 0.3 of a percentage point. Moore, Cheatham, and Wilson counties had the next lowest rates at 2.6%. Bledsoe County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate in October. At 5.4%, its rate grew by 0.6 of a percentage point.

Statewide, October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained low at 3.5% and still near the record low of 3.2%.

Across the nation, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew by 0.2 of a percentage point in October to 3.7%. Compared to October 2021, the national rate is down 0.9 of a percentage point.

To learn more about available job training, how to enroll in Adult Education classes, or to search for employment, Tennesseans can visit TNWorkReady.com.

by

Calendar Of Events

Friday

November 25, 2022

Saturday

November 26, 2022

Sunday

November 27, 2022

Monday

November 28, 2022

Tuesday

November 29, 2022

Wednesday

November 30, 2022

Thursday

December 1, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more