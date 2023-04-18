LaunchTN Seeks Proposals For New Regional Entrepreneur Center Network Partners

LaunchTN is seeking two new entrepreneur centers for its partner network — taking another step toward its goal of providing additional support services in all the state’s 95 counties.

The statewide nonprofit organization, which aims to make Tennessee the top state for startups, is seeking entrepreneur centers to serve the Northwest and Southern Middle Tennessee regions.

The two new centers will join seven others that are a part of LaunchTN’s network.

“We know that innovators reside in every part of Tennessee, and we want to meet them where they are with resources,” LaunchTN CEO Lindsey Cox said. “Expanding services will help ensure we provide support to all corners of the state.”

The new Network Partners will support entrepreneurs in a variety of ways, including acting as a regional “front door” for entrepreneurs, as well as by providing connections, commercialization support and capital access.

LaunchTN already has a partner network that includes regional entrepreneur centers in Cookeville, Chattanooga, Jackson, Kingsport, Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.

Organizations can view the RFP and apply until May 12. LaunchTN will announce decisions in June.

Applicants will compete for a finite pool of funding of up to $250,000 per fiscal year per region.

“LaunchTN supports entrepreneurship by offering connections, commercialization and capital,” LaunchTN Development Director Emily Masters said. “Together our regional entrepreneur centers compose a unique, strong network unlike any other in the country, ensuring assistance and encouragement are available statewide.”

To be selected, applicants must have a brick and mortar location in Northwest or Southern Middle Tennessee regions.

Northwest is defined as Lake, Dyer, Obion, Crockett, Gibson, Weakley, Carroll, Henry and Benton counties. Southern Middle is defined as Perry, Wayne, Hickman, Lewis, Lawrence, Maury, Giles, Marshall, Lincoln, Bedford, Moore, Coffee and Franklin counties.

Consortiums are encouraged to apply, as long as one entity serves as the main applicant.