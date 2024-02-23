National TV Costs Drive Rate Increase For EPB Fi TV Subscribers

As national TV content providers continued to drive increases in the cost of delivering TV services over the last year, EPB Fiber Optics TV customers will see an increase in the cost of their subscriptions.

Effective April 1, 2024, the price of EPB Fi TV packages will increase by $5 per month for Bronze Tier Channels, $9 per month for Silver Tier Channels, and $11 per month for Gold Tier Channels.

“It’s telling that we’ve been able to hold the residential price of world-class fiber optic internet services steady for the 14 years since we launched them, but when it comes to TV, subscriptions across the nation keep going up regardless of which company provides the service because of ever increasing charges from content providers,” said EPB CEO David Wade. “Our goal is to provide a high-quality TV service as long as enough customers want to subscribe while also helping those who are interested in streaming options to find their best TV value.”

EPB’s free online tool MyBundle helps customers comparison shop their TV options including EPB’s TV packages along with hundreds of streaming services. Because some streaming services allow more flexibility to subscribe to targeted content and others offer free ad-supported content, many customers can find substantial savings. EPB MyBundle can help many customers save hundreds of dollars per year—some save more than $1,000 annually.

For customers who need help choosing among their options, EPB offers free consultations as a service to help customers find their best TV value. EPB’s local, award-winning customer support professionals are available 24/7/365 by phone or text at (423) 648-1372 or via chat at epb.com.

The subscription price for MGM+ is also increasing by $1 to $6.99 per month, plus tax. The News & Sports package, an add-on only available to Bronze customers on the latest EPB Fi TV platform, will increase by $3 for residential customers. Other premiums and additional channel packages are not increasing. Prices continue to remain the same for Fi-Speed Internet and Fi Phone with no increase since we launched these services in 2009.

Discounts for customers with two or more fiber optic services still apply. EPB pricing is transparent and simple by design with no contracts, hidden fees, data limits or speed throttling