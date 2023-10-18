Revitalization Plans For The Historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Property Unveiled

Northpond Partners is pleased to announce a revitalization of The Chattanooga Choo Choo, including new tenants, programming and a $1MM common area renovation.

The historic site is a 45,000 square foot mixed-use development in Downtown Chattanooga encompassing The Hotel Chalet, The Signal live music venue, the 114-year-old Terminal Dome building, The Gardens, and a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

“We are excited to unveil long-term plans for the property that will offer benefits to the entire Chattanooga community, visitors, and tenants,” says Jeff Merriam, Director of Investments and Asset Management. “Our vision for The Chattanooga Choo Choo, including the iconic sign, is to create a space that can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Common area improvements will be completed by early November, including the addition of 10,000 square feet of lawn, a stage, and a new landscaping plan in The Gardens–two acres in the center of the campus offering a serene setting to relax and unwind or host an event where the 14 railroad tracks and seven platforms once served millions of passengers for more than 60 years.

The Choo Choo will continue to be a holiday destination with entertainment for all ages throughout the property, and will be home to the largest indoor Christmas tree in Chattanooga, arriving the second week of November. Santa Claus will arrive in the Terminal Dome on Nov. 24 for photos and to listen to children’s’ Christmas wishes.

Local artist Gaz Gazzola, owner designer and scenic fabricator of Never a Dull Moment Events, is partnering with Dmitriy Yakovenko to build a winter-themed art installation to be located in The Gardens beginning in mid-November and throughout the holidays.

The Choo Choo is partnering with local pub Bitter Alibi for two holiday-themed popups: “12 Nights of Christmas on Station Street” will offer themed events, games and drinks for the 12 days of Christmas, beginning Dec. 20th and concluding with a New Year’s Eve bash, and a Polar Express themed train car to offer a shiny and cozy spot filled with draft and seasonal beverages for all ages for the month of December. Additionally, The Choo Choo will partner with Co-Op Frosé to offer their “world famous Frosé” in the common area.

Site improvements and holiday activations will provide a festive atmosphere for the very first guests of The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo, which is now accepting reservations for the end of this month and beyond. The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo is nearly finished with a $19 million preservation and renovation effort, including restored 1920s and 1960s-era Pullman train carriages and newly renovated rooms in a boutique hotel adjacent to the gardens.

The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo is home to Elsie’s Daughter, an Appalachian Bistro that encapsulates Appalachian inspiration, the essence of casual French culinary style, and timeless elegance. For more information or to book accommodations, visit thehotelchalet.com.

Northpond is partnering with Preserve Chattanooga to retain ownership of the Terminal Dome building through a long-term historic easement that will ensure it is maintained in perpetuity. Northpond plans to activate the Dome as a community gathering space.

“Preserve Chattanooga is grateful for the partnership with Northpond to bring new life to the Dome and we look forward to experiencing the revitalization taking place throughout the entire development,” says Todd Morgan, executive director of Preserve Chattanooga.

In addition to the holiday activations, The Choo Choo is home to numerous local shops and restaurants, including Stir, Gate 11 Distillery, Nic & Norman’s, Frothy Monkey, Backstage Bar, Sweetly Southern, Songbirds, and Echelon Fitness.