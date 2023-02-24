Rising Content Costs Drive TV Rate Increase For EPB Fiber Optics TV Subscribers

Price increases from TV content providers are again driving up the cost of TV subscriptions for EPB Fiber Optics customers. Effective April 1, 2023, the price of EPB Fi TV packages will increase by $2 per month for Bronze Tier Channels, $6 per month for Silver Tier Channels, and $7 per month for Gold Tier Channels.

“While TV content providers continue to drive up costs for subscribers across the nation, EPB is doing what we can to reduce the impact for our customers,” said EPB President and CEO David Wade. “In addition to providing personalized recommendations to help our customers find their best TV value whether they subscribe for TV through us or use streaming services, we have never increased internet prices in the 13 years since we launched.”

EPB MyBundle is a free online comparison service that provides personalized recommendations for customers to save money by choosing the streaming services they want, including some free options, and stop paying monthly set top box fees. EPB MyBundle also gives customers more flexibility to subscribe to TV content they want and avoid paying for unwanted channels. Through EPB MyBundle, EPB has helped many customers save hundreds of dollars per year—some save more than $1,000 annually.

Customers who would like additional support to personalize their TV services and find the best options to reduce their TV costs can call EPB’s local, award-winning anytime 24/7/365 at (423) 648-1372 or epb.com.

Pricing for premium channels remains the same as does pricing for all other EPB Fiber Optics services, including EPB Fi-Speed Internet, which has not increased since the service launched in 2009. Discounts for customers with two or more fiber optic services still apply. EPB pricing is transparent and simple by design with no contracts, hidden fees, data limits or speed throttling.