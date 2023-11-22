Support Unique And Locally-Owned Businesses At The Small Business Saturday Market

The holiday season has officially started and The Chattery is giving holiday shoppers a head start on gifts.

This Saturday, November 25, the nonprofit organization will host their annual Small Business Saturday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their classroom space at 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108.

The Market will feature 17 vendors ranging from unique jewelry and artwork to snacks and handmade clothing. Shoppers are welcome to explore a diverse variety of products while supporting their local entrepreneurs and artisans.

Vendors for the Small Business Saturday Market include:

Ayelet’s Style

Bird Fork Farm

Black Rooster Tea Co.

Bloom CBD

Cha Cha Vintage

DED Magick

Dez The Soulector

Flutterbies-Art With A Message

Gay Earring Wizard

Kait Makes

Lighthouse Boutique

Main Squeeze Munchies

Natty Art

Seahorse Snacks

The Crafty Condor

The Marsh Prints

Thistle & Thorn Co.

“Since opening our classroom space on the Southside, we’ve hosted over 75 different businesses as a result of our shopping markets,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “Our markets celebrate small and locally-owned businesses and prioritize BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs and that’s something to be proud of.”

Admission to The Chattery's Small Business Saturday Market is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable event for all. For additional updates on The Chattery’s upcoming Market and events, follow them on Facebook or visit www.thechattery.org.