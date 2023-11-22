Support Unique And Locally-Owned Businesses At The Small Business Saturday Market

The holiday season has officially started and The Chattery is giving holiday shoppers a head start on gifts.
This Saturday, November 25, the nonprofit organization will host their annual Small Business Saturday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their classroom space at 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108.
The Market will feature 17 vendors ranging from unique jewelry and artwork to snacks and handmade clothing. Shoppers are welcome to explore a diverse variety of products while supporting their local entrepreneurs and artisans.
Vendors for the Small Business Saturday Market include:
- Ayelet’s Style
- Bird Fork Farm
- Black Rooster Tea Co.
- Bloom CBD
- Cha Cha Vintage
- DED Magick
- Dez The Soulector
- Flutterbies-Art With A Message
- Gay Earring Wizard
- Kait Makes
- Lighthouse Boutique
- Main Squeeze Munchies
- Natty Art
- Seahorse Snacks
- The Crafty Condor
- The Marsh Prints
- Thistle & Thorn Co.
“Since opening our classroom space on the Southside, we’ve hosted over 75 different businesses as a result of our shopping markets,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “Our markets celebrate small and locally-owned businesses and prioritize BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs and that’s something to be proud of.”
Admission to The Chattery's Small Business Saturday Market is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable event for all. For additional updates on The Chattery’s upcoming Market and events, follow them on Facebook or visit www.thechattery.org.