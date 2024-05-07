Tennessee American Water Warns Of Potential Utility Scam

Tennessee American Water is making customers aware of a potential utility scam after receiving reports from some customers about a person or persons claiming to be a Tennessee American Water worker(s).

The individual or individuals who may be impersonating Tennessee American Water field employees is asking for payment to perform work such as removing a backflow device or checking pressure on a pressure reducer valve.

The company wants customers to know that field employees who are working at a home or business would not ask that a payment be made through them.

In addition, the examples of services that customers have been offered by this/these individual(s) are not services that Tennessee American Water performs.

To protect consumers, we are providing the following consumer tips:

How to identify a legitimate Tennessee American Water employee at your home or place of business

Legitimate Tennessee American Water utility workers will wear a uniform with the company logo.

Legitimate utility workers will present a photo ID badge.

Legitimate utility workers drive work vehicles that prominently display the company’s name.

How to identify legitimate request for payment of a bill:

Field employees who are working at a home or business would not ask that a payment be made through them.

Instead, they would direct customers to the appropriate payment phone number or authorized in-person payment locations.

Utility worker imposters may use tactics over the phone such as demanding immediate payment or payment via a pre-loaded credit card.

Customers should also be aware that some scammers are able to change the number on caller ID to appear as a legitimate phone call.

Customers with any doubts of the legitimacy of a worker at their property or from a phone call should contact the appropriate utility as well as local law enforcement