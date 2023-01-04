The Chattery Introduces A Self-Care Series And Volunteer Program To Welcome The New Year

This year, The Chattery has launched two new ways to engage with the organization.

The Chattery, whose mission is to cultivate an engaging and expansive community of learners, is debuting ways that lifelong learners can both participate in practicing self-care and/or volunteer with the organization with the start of its Self-Care Saturday series and Teacher’s Assistant Program.

Self-Care Saturday, which launches this Saturday, January 7 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.), is a series that offers the chance to relax, unplug and focus specifically on the one thing in life that a person can change: themselves.

Each Self-Care Saturday (happening once a month) will have a different theme allowing participants to focus on learning, creating and exploring their passions. Saturday’s theme “New Year, New You” lays the foundation to have a peaceful and prosperous year.

Registration for the entire day is $90 and includes the following activities:

1 p.m. A Little Me Time with Liz Norell: Spend time journaling, participating in meditation/visualization, sharing with others, and laughing.

Spend time journaling, participating in meditation/visualization, sharing with others, and laughing. 2 p.m. Create Your Own Room Spray with Divine Purity Aurapothecary: Participants will think about areas of their emotional life they need to concentrate on and how essential oils can help them on their journey.

Participants will think about areas of their emotional life they need to concentrate on and how essential oils can help them on their journey. 3 p.m. Sound Bath Meditation with Theta Therapy: End the day with a meditative, peaceful sound bath experience led by sound therapist, Jennifer Kearns. Attendees will need to bring their own yoga mat and any pillows/blankets they desire; the floor is concrete.

In addition to The Chattery’s Self-Care Saturday series, the organization is also launching a volunteer Teacher’s Assistant Program to further engage with its community of lifelong learners.

“In the past, The Chattery has received many inquiries for volunteer opportunities and until recently, we didn’t have a structured program to allow that type of support,” says Val Sample, Chairperson of The Chattery’s Board of Directors. “With the start of the Teacher’s Assistant Program, volunteers are not only able to donate their time to a fun nonprofit but they’ll also be valued members of our growing community.”

Teacher’s Assistants will help monitor classes by checking in and welcoming students, ensuring the instructor has everything they need and tidying up when class is over. TAs who cover 10 classes will receive a free class of their choice at The Chattery. Some classes occur simultaneously so volunteers will have the ability to cover two classes at once.

Applications are currently open for winter/spring TAs and will close on Friday, January 20, 2023. Applications will re-open in late spring for summer/fall TAs.

For program updates, please visit thechattery.org and follow The Chattery on Facebook and Instagram.