The Chattery To Host Winter Solstice Market To Highlight Local Small Businesses

With the holidays quickly approaching, The Chattery is hosting its last shopping market of the season on Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Winter Solstice Market will take place at The Chattery’s classroom space located at 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108. Admission to the market is free.

The market will feature vendors selling goods and services ranging from pupusas and pottery to jewelry and artwork. Vendors include:

8020 Creole BBQ & Rub

A Piece of Cloud 9

afg Creations

arrowknot.art

Artesanía Salvadoreña y Pupusas

Ayelet's Style

Bird Fork Farm

Black Rooster Tea

Carmen Cay Art

Gay Earring Wizard

Lisa Denney Art and Design

Pan Cake Bakery

Peggy Lee Pottery

Princess Child Soaps

THEM TALONS

The Chattery’s Winter Solstice Market will also feature a complimentary hot chocolate bar and a live DJ.

“Since we started hosting markets, we’ve provided over 70 small businesses with an additional platform to sell their wares,” says Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. “Supporting local small businesses means money spent will stay within the Chattanooga community and that’s one of the reasons why we love hosting these shopping markets.”

Like their Small Business Saturday Market held in November, The Chattery is offering $100 in shopping credits thanks to their market sponsor, April Corbett of Upstate Mississippi. Two lucky shoppers will have a chance to win $50 each to use during the market. The contest is currently underway on Instagram and Facebook; one winner will be chosen on each platform. The contest is open to residents in Chattanooga and surrounding areas and ends on Thursday, December 15 (11:59 PM). Winners will be announced on Friday, December 16.

