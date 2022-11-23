The Chattery’s Small Business Saturday Market Encourages Shoppers To Buy Local

The holiday shopping season has officially started and local nonprofit, The Chattery, is hosting its Small Business Saturday market featuring 14 local businesses.

The market will take place on November 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Chattery’s classroom space (1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108). Admission to the market is free.

The market will feature vendors selling goods and services ranging from permanent jewelry and snacks to CBD bath bombs and artwork. Vendors include:

Bloom CBD

Botanical Beadworks

Details and Flourishes

Elena Johnson Art

Feathers & Fruit

Flutterbies-Art With A Message

Guatemala Crafts

Hargis Studio

Invisible Accidents

Lazuli Made

Lighthouse Boutique

Seahorse Snacks

The Snacking Hour

Wood + Wolfe

The market will also feature a complimentary hot chocolate bar and for the first time, music from DJ MCPRO.

“Shopping for gifts during the holidays can be a laborious process and we think our markets take the stress off of shoppers by providing a fun shopping experience,” says Shawanda Mason, co-founder of The Chattery. “By adding elements like music and complimentary beverages, we’re allowing shoppers to take their time and enjoy shopping from local vendors.”

Thanks to our market sponsor, April Corbett of Upstate Mississippi, The Chattery is giving two lucky shoppers $50 each to use during the market. The contest is currently underway on Instagram and Facebook; one winner will be chosen on each platform.

The contest ends on Thanksgiving (11:59 PM) and winners will be announced on Friday, November 25. This is an initiative The Chattery will repeat for its Winter Solstice Market happening on Saturday, December 17.

For additional updates on the markets follow The Chattery on Facebook and Instagram.