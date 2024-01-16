The Company Lab Announces Golf Tournament To Connect Entrepreneurs With Business Leaders

The Company Lab, a prominent player in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, is thrilled to announce their inaugural fundraising golf tournament, The Startup Cup, taking place on May 20th, 2024 at Windstone Golf Club.

CO.LAB aims to bring together people in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Chattanooga’s golf community, and leaders across the Southeast for a day of friendly competition, networking, and fundraising in support of CO.LAB’s mission of supporting entrepreneurs and furthering economic development in Chattanooga.

“It’s commonly said that ‘the best business happens on the golf course,” said The Company Lab CEO Tasia Malakasis. “In that spirit, we don’t want to just create a day of fun for founders and people in the entrepreneurial community. We want to continue to be a bridge of support for the City of Chattanooga through innovation.”

CO.LAB is taking a new approach to this traditional type of event by allowing the Chattanooga community the chance to give individuals an up-close and personal experience of seeing how this innovation is driving change in Chattanooga. In lieu of traditional registration for a golf tournament foursome team, teams can choose to donate a spot on their foursome to a founder looking to connect with players in the Chattanooga entrepreneurial space.

“When it comes to success in entrepreneurship, we believe that collaboration is the key to driving scalable innovation,” said Malakasis. “By allowing these founders a chance to swing some golf clubs with a wide array of people like government officials, investors, or community members, we are giving everyone a chance to be part of how Chattanooga is growing and changing.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for any business seeking to align themselves with this exciting event and support the growth of Chattanooga's entrepreneurial landscape. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Ashlyn Fowler at ashlyn@colab.is.

Registration for The Startup Cup begins on January 18th, 2024 and runs through the date of the tournament.