TVFCU Announces Semifinalists In Three Idea Leap Grant Competitions

The Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union has announced that 31 small business owners have been named semifinalists in the 7th Annual Idea Leap Grant Competition.

Ten small businesses were selected for both the Chattanooga and Northwest Georgia regions, while eleven were selected in the Ocoee region. Entrepreneurs are competing for a total of $225,000 in grants across all three regions.

“This year, we were thrilled to see the overwhelming response from small businesses in the credit union’s service area applying for the Idea Leap Grant,” said Tommy Nix, vice president of business and commercial services. “This is only the second year we have held three separate regional competitions and this is the first time we are offering $75,000 in grant awards in each region. This is an exciting opportunity for the businesses selected as semifinalists, and we encourage all entrepreneurs who qualify to apply for the grant next year.”

Each regional competition will award five grants totaling $75,000, with $30,000 awarded for first place, $15,000 for second place, and $10,000 each for three runners-up. The pitch competitions will coincide with National Small Business Week during the last week of April 2024.

The Chattanooga-region semifinalists are:

Blossom and Rhyme

Creekside Flower Farm, LLC

Divine Purity Aurapothecary, LLC

Good Sister Studio

Humanitees Print & Design

Pizzeria Cortile

Poppytons

Renew Exterior Services

Southern Soul Yoga

Ward’s Construction

The Northwest Georgia-region semifinalists are:

A Fern and A Feather General Store

Ada’s Heritage Farm

Birria Broz

Broken Horseshoe Vineyard

Caffeine Addicts

Cake Addicts

Dalton Brewing Company

Dyers Livestock Beef, LLC

Insane Paintball, LLC

The 706

The Ocoee-region semifinalists are:

Ace Kayak School

Bakery on Main

Birdie & Co.

Burnside Insurance

Fitted Stitches

Hiit 10 Fitness

Ocoee Riverside Farm

Premier Physical Therapy

The Alderman Group

TNFLYCO

Treehouse Mountain

TVFCU initially received more than 300 Idea Leap Grant applications before independent panels of judges from each region selected quarterfinalists to move forward in the competition. The 21 Chattanooga-region, 20 Ocoee-region and 20 Northwest Georgia-region quarterfinalists were asked to submit 5-minute videos detailing their business, their intentions for the grant funding and how they support their community. Volunteer judges in each community selected semifinalists after reviewing the videos.

In the coming weeks, TVFCU will ask for the public’s help in choosing one People’s Choice Finalist in each competition. The Idea Leap Grant, an extension of TVFCU’s Idea Leap Loan Initiative launched in 2016, has funded over $5 million in loans to emerging businesses and $485,500 in Idea Leap Grants and related scholarships.

For more information about the Idea Leap Grant Competition, please visit tvfcu.com/idealeap.