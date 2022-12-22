TVFCU Supports Salvation Army's Angel Tree And Other Regional Programs

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union members and employees worked together to provide Christmas gifts for 222 children and senior adults this year through the Angel Tree program, topping last year’s total of 200.

“TVFCU’s contributions to the Angel Tree program are essential as we support our neighbors in need,” said Captain Matt Cunningham of the Salvation Army’s Chattanooga Area Command. “We are fortunate to live in a generous community and are grateful to TVFCU for their continued support of The Salvation Army.”

Since 2006, TVFCU has hosted an employee food auction the day before Thanksgiving to raise funds for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. The auction, which includes a variety of homemade dishes and desserts, raised $9,391 – enough to adopt 49 Angels.

10 credit union branches housed Angel Trees for The Salvation Army’s Chattanooga and Cleveland divisions. The North Cleveland branch led the pack, providing Christmas gifts for 35 children and senior adults. Other branches, like Ooltewah, City Center and Highway 58, adopted 20 Angels each.

“I truly appreciate the generosity of both branch staff and members,” said Jordan Barto, manager of the North Cleveland Branch. “It was inspiring to see people come together to provide the gift of Christmas morning to those in need.”

Additionally, TVFCU branches from across the credit union’s service area supported other holiday initiatives. Members and staff contributed gifts to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, McMinn County Rescue Squad, Rhea County Sheriff’s Department and Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Although Angel tree and other programs are finished for the year, The Salvation Army hosts vital programs all year and accepts donations at csarmy.org.

For more information about TVFCU, visit tvfcu.com.