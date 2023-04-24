TVFCU To Award $175,000 To Entrepreneurs At Idea Leap Grant Pitch Competitions

For TVFCU’s 6th Annual Idea Leap Grant, the credit union is awarding a total of $175,000 in grants to local small business owners in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia.

Entrepreneurs will participate in regional pitch competitions during the second week in May, each taking home a grant between $10,000 and $30,000.

“Since the inception of the Idea Leap Grant in 2018, we have awarded over $300,000 in grants and scholarships to dozens of outstanding small businesses in our area,” said Tommy Nix, vice president of business and commercial services. “This year, for the first time ever, we’ve expanded the Idea Leap Grant into three regional competitions – in the Chattanooga, Cleveland and Northwest Georgia areas – to ensure that the program’s impact is felt across TVFCU’s 17-county service area.”

TVFCU is hosting three pitch competitions in which small business owners will discuss their businesses and present their plans for expansion before volunteer panels of community judges. Collaborators from each community are hosting receptions before each pitch night with hors d’oeuvres, drinks, music and networking.

The credit union is also hosting an educational luncheon in Chattanooga that is geared toward seasoned business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs alike. All events are open to the public, and attendees are asked to RSVP at tvfcu.com/idealeap.

On Thursday, May 11, there will be a luncheon at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center from 11:30 am to 1 p.m., featuring:

Platt Boyd, founder and chief innovation architect of Branch Technology, will serve as keynote speaker

Boyd, Keenan Daniels, local DJ and entrepreneur known as the MillionDollaMan, and Cheryl Saucier, owner of Mountain View Low Vision Services, will serve as panelists, providing insights into their experiences as small business owners and answering questions from the audienc

Donne Elle Harrison, director of cultural tourism & inclusive marketing at Chattanooga Tourism Co., will moderate the panel

Later that day there will be a Chambliss Startup Social from 4:30 to 6 p.m. followed by the Pitch Competition from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring:

RMJ USA, Cocoa Asante, Simply Props, The Local Juicery and The Professional Cleaning Solution will compete for a total of $75,000 in grants

David Wade, president and CEO of EPB, will serve as keynote speaker

For more information about the Idea Leap Grant and to RSVP for the upcoming events, please visit tvfcu.com/IdeaLeap.